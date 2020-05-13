Not Virat Kohli, Nasser Hussain picks Kane Williamson as his current favourite Test captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli with Kane Williamson

Former England captain Nasser Hussain picked New Zealand's Kane Williamson as his favourite captain in the longest format currently. He also hailed India skipper Virat Kohli for changing the culture in the team and making them a force to reckon with.

Before the coronavirus pandemic abruptly stopped all sporting activities around the world, New Zealand blanked then-World No.1 India 2-0 at home under the stewardship of Williamson.

Not just on the field but Hussain also heaped praise on Williamson's conduct off the field and pointed to the incident featuring the Kiwi skipper after New Zealand failed to win the 2019 World Cup.

"In red ball cricket, there are so many boxes to be ticked. I think the way Kohli has driven India, you know their fitness, change in culture, and their winning mentality is all down to Kohli," Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"But if you're asking me who is my favourite, and one of the reasons you give, ambassador of the game... Kane Williamson is just... for the resources New Zealand have, their record at home, I mean India found out recently, England found out, their record at home is phenomenal. Their record as a nation playing cricket is phenomenal.

"The image of Kane when he got to know after the World Cup final, you're the player of the tournament and he turns to the ladies and the ICC and 'me ah' that sort of self-depreciating 'are you sure I'm the player of the tournament'. I think Kane Williamson, the way he handles himself, is a great ambassador of our game," he added.

