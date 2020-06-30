Not sure where our next game is going to be: Aaron Finch after postponement of Zimbabwe ODI series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch isn't clear as to where the team's next assignment will be because of the ever-changing scenario put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played Down Under in August, has been postponed due to ongoing crisis. The three ODIs were scheduled to take place on August 9, 12 and 15.

"It's obviously unfortunate that Zimbabwe aren't coming and it (the tour) has been postponed. I think everyone did their best to get that up and running," Finch told reporters via videoconference as per ESPNCricinfo.

"As cricketers, we always wanted to be playing regardless of where it's at or who it's against, so it's just in the best interests of cricket to have everyone out there playing again is so important. Unfortunate that's been postponed."

Finch also failed to give a definite answer as to when he sees the team back out on the field. He, however, did mention that in their minds they are preparing for the limited-overs series in England, which currently stands postponed.

"It's little bit up in the air to be honest. Just how quick everything is changing in Australia. We are talking about Victoria where things are sort of going the other way...we had a mini outbreak there," Finch said.

"We are actually not sure where our next game is going to be. In our minds we were preparing for Zimbabwe, we're planning for England. I am preparing in my mind to go to England and play.

"Whether that happens - we'll wait and see. We just have to be really conscious of being ultra-flexible - there might be a tour that comes up at relatively short notice because we can get there, and that'd be brilliant. Whatever it takes, I think all the players are in the same boat," he added.

International cricket, however, is returning to England shores with West Indies coming over for a three-Test series starting July 8 that will mark the resumption of the sport. Pakistan are due next as they will be playing three Tests and as many T20Is against England.

