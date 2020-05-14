No sixes in the last 10: After Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappells over MS Dhoni comment

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh with MS Dhoni

Just a day after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed former Indian coach Greg Chappell over his recent statement on former Indian captain MS Dhoni, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took his turn to criticise the Aussie.

In an online chat with the PlayWrite Foundation, Chappell talked about the hardwork he had put in to make Dhoni one of the world's best finishers. He recalled that he had once asked Dhoni to play along the ground in a match against Sri Lanka in a bid to avoid unnecessary risk in the final overs of the game.

"Now we talked about the fact that if he (Dhoni) could learn to hit the ball along the ground as well...even though he was good at hitting boundaries, it was still a high-risk way of playing. If he could take some of that risk out of it, he could become one of the best finishers in world cricket," Chappell had said.

"Somehow, you've got to find the thrill in being the best finisher rather than one of the best hitters of boundaries and maybe be remembered for some exciting innings, because you could become the best finisher the game has ever seen," he had said.

Responding to the story, Harbhajan tweeted saying, "He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park.. He was playing different games. #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg."

A day later, Yuvraj chipped in, writing "Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground," with a laughing emoji.

Chappell's stint as India's coach ended after the team's shocking first-round exit in 2007 World Cup.

