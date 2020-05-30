Image Source : IPL.COM No place for Dhoni, Raina as JP Duminy names Virat Kohli captain of his all-time IPL XI

With all cricketing activities on hold due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are connecting with fans and friends on social media. Current and former cricketers are often seen choosing their all-time XIs. The latest addition in the list is former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, who recently picked his all-time IPL XI. Duminy's IPL XI had some shocking exclusions as Chennai Super Kings duo MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina didn't find a place in that.

In ‘The Super Over Podcast’, Duminy revealed his IPL XI but he didn't follow the four overseas player rule in his team as he chose only two Indian players.

At the opening spot, Duminy chose 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who holds the record of most centuries in IPL history - 6. Duminy made an interesting pick as his opening partner as he went for former Australian great Adam Gilchrist. The former wicket-keeper batsman led the Deccan Chargers franchise to title-win in 2009 campaign.

At no.3 the former Proteas picked Indian stalwart Rohit Sharma, but despite being the most successful skipper in IPL history, Duminy didn't name him the captain.

The leading run-scorer in IPL history Virat Kohli also named in Duminy's XI and was also named captain of the team. Fomer South Africa captain AB de Villiers made into the team for his impeccable record in IPL - 4395 runs in 154 matches.

Duminy picked Caribbean duo Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard to fill the all-rounders' spot. In the fast bowling department, the leading wicket-taker in IPL - Lasith Malinga teamed up with former Australia speedster Brett Lee. While Muttiah Muralitharan and Imran Tahir were picked as the spin speciallists.

JP Duminy’s all-time IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga, Imran Tahir

