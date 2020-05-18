'No option but to get used to it': Ishant Sharma on possibility of saliva-ban in cricket

Image Source : AP Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has said that the players will have to adjust to the new normal once cricket returns post-coronavirus.

With cricket coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to talk about their lives in the sport and beyond. Many cricketers are also participating in live chat sessions across various social media platforms.

During one such interaction with his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, Ishant Sharma spoke about the ongoing debate on the use of saliva on the ball post-coronavirus.

It has been reported earlier that the ICC is considering an alteration of saliva/sweat usage on the ball, as it could naturally be dangerous for the players.

"We know there are talks of some changes and adjustments in cricket, but I feel cricketers will have to get used to the new normal, whatever that is," said Ishant.

"The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets -- but there is no option but to get used to these things.

"But honestly I don't like to think about these things too much. I feel it is important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead."

With the nationwide lockdown in place, the players are unable to engage in outdoor activities - meaning that indoor training became a new normal during this time.

Ishant opened up on how he kept his discipline towards training during this time.

"I've started waking up at 5am and I ensure that I'm putting in a running session in the morning and then working out during the day to stay very fit. I think it's really important to be very disciplined if you are to keep performing at the highest level, and I think that is what sets the best apart from average," said the 31-year-old.

In the fourth nationwide lockdown, however, sports complexes are allowed to open, which could mean that the players may resume their outdoor training activities. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has suggested that the contracted players are likely to continue training indoors.

