No cricket in India in near future, too many ifs and buts involved: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : AP BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The coronavirus pandemic has completely halted sporting tournaments and leagues across the globe although there is growing response from many sports personalities about the hosting events in closed stadiums. With social-distancing still the foremost norm and no coronavirus vaccine in the market, it might just be the only solution for the organisers and the organisations. In fact, prior to the lockdown, Australia and New Zealand had played an ODI in a closed SCG while the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final was not open to the public as well.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reckons that there will be no top-flight cricketing action in India in the near future owing to many restrictions involved in the staging procedure.

"The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future," Ganguly told TOI on Tuesday. "There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life."

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia are looking at the possibility of hosting the World T20 in closed doors although the ICC will take the decision on Thursday over the contingency plan of the tournament. "We might not generate financial returns that are as significant as the international cricket season. But the bigger returns from the broadcast rights around the event that are generated by the ICC are very important to all of our counterparts around the cricket world," CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Australia and India could swap World T20 hosting rights given that the two nations are slated to hold the tournament in 2020 and 2021 respectively, with the condition that the curve flattens in India. "As we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till September 30. The tournament starts in mid-October so it is looking difficult at the moment," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Next year the T20 World Cup is scheduled in India. If India and Australia come to an agreement and the COVID-19 curve in India flattens out, they can swap. It can be held in India this October-November and next year in Australia."

