Niroshan Dickwella omitted, Akila returns to Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka announce squad for ODIs vs Bangladesh

Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka are among the five players who have been dropped from the 22-member Sri Lanka squad initially picked for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting Friday.

Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Madusanka are the other three players who failed to find a spot in the final 17-member squad for the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara and Dasun Shanaka have all been included in the squad.

The first match of the series will be Lasith Malinga's final ODI, with the veteran pacer waving goodbye the format. Dasun Shanaka will take Malinga's place for the remaining two matches which will be played on July 28 and 31.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (1st ODI), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka (2nd and 3rd ODI).