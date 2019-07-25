Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Niroshan Dickwella omitted, Akila returns to Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Niroshan Dickwella omitted, Akila returns to Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Madusanka are the other three players who failed to find a spot in the final 17-member squad for the ODI series. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2019 10:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka announce squad for ODIs vs Bangladesh

Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka are among the five players who have been dropped from the 22-member Sri Lanka squad initially picked for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting Friday.

Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Madusanka are the other three players who failed to find a spot in the final 17-member squad for the ODI series. 

Meanwhile, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara and Dasun Shanaka have all been included in the squad. 

The first match of the series will be Lasith Malinga's final ODI, with the veteran pacer waving goodbye the format. Dasun Shanaka will take Malinga's place for the remaining two matches which will be played on July 28 and 31.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (1st ODI), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka (2nd and 3rd ODI).

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCoA finally asks ethics officer to review WV Raman's appointment Next Story  