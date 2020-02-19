Watch: After senior men and U-19s, NZ women's side wins hearts with lovely gesture to Thailand team

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETTHAILAND The New Zealand women's team upheld the spirit of cricket with a heartwarming gesture towards the Thailand side after the warm-up game for T20 World Cup.

The cricket teams of New Zealand have always upheld the spirit of the sport and have gained praise and appreciation from all section of fans for their sportsmanship. The Kiwi U-19 side displayed a heartwarming gesture to West Indies U-19's Kirk McKenzie during the World Cup last month, when Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field carried their batsman Kirk McKenzie off the field after he suffered with an injury.

The women's team continued to maintain the spirit of cricket when the side took on the Thailand women's cricket team in the warm-up match for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The NZ women registered a 81-run victory over Thailand in the match, slamming 194 runs while batting first. The side restricted the T20 World Cup-debutants to 113/8 in 20 overs.

After the match, the NZ women took time out to chat with the Thailand women cricketers, and offered them tips and advices on how they can improve their game.

Watch:

How good is this?



After today's game between New Zealand and Thailand, the @WHITE_FERNS spent time chatting with the @ThailandCricket squad offering tips and expertise ahead of Thailand's maiden #T20WorldCup appearance 👏 #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/7seHTFfp0D — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 19, 2020

The official Twitter profile of Thailand Cricket also shared pictures from the interaction, calling them "champions on and off the field."

"Well this is just brilliant from New Zealand, coming over to congratulate us on the performance, to give us some tips and to have a chat. Champions on and off the field," wrote Thailand Cricket.

Well this is just brilliant from New Zealand, coming over to congratulate us on the performance, to give us some tips and to have a chat. Champions on and off the field. #T20WorldCup #EmergingCricket pic.twitter.com/2DF5X7LGId — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) February 19, 2020

Thailand are placed in Group B of the tournament and will be taking on England, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan. The side begins its campaign against West Indies on February 22.