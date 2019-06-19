Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup: Unchanged Kiwis ask SA to bat first

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, Live Match Score Live Updates, World Cup 2019

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, Match 25:

Live Score, NZ vs SA, World Cup 2019, Match 25: NZ opt to bowl

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa live from Edgbaston in Birmingham.The toss of the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa was delayed due to a wet outfield on Wednesday. It is not raining at the moment and there will be an inspection at 10.15am local time. South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat, while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in Birmingham. [ Match scorecard

Today's line-ups for the #CWC19 encounter between New Zealand v South Africa.



The Black Caps are unchanged whilst the Proteas are boosted by the return of Lungi Ngidi👇 pic.twitter.com/6c0FQAHJNB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in 49-overs per side match in Birmingham

Happy days!



There will be a toss at Edgbaston at 11:30 AM, with a 49 overs-a-side game set to start at midday.



Follow #NZvSA live on the #CWC19 App:



APPLE 👉 https://t.co/whJQyCahHr

ANDROID 👉 https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/MZhwooQ4bO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

15.39 IST: Good News! The TOSS will take place at 4.00 PM IST and play will resume at 4.30 PM IST.

UPDATE! The umpires have had a look at the outfield and the issue seems to be in the run-up area of the bowlers. The umpires feel that the outfield has improved but it is still wet as it has rained for the best part of the week. So we will have to wait for a bit. The next inspection will be at 1100 Local

15.04 IST: The outfield remains wet and there will be another inspection at 3.30 PM IST



15.00 IST: Shaun Pollock reviews NZ vs SA

"South Africa will want a win against New Zealand to get their World Cup back on track."@7polly7 previews New Zealand v South Africa 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ub3bP8kCYZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

The umpires are out in the middle for pitch inspection.TOSS has been delayed due to a wet outfield at EdgbastonSouth Africa has the chance to visit an unfamiliar place if it beats New Zealand: The top half of the World Cup table. It won't be easy. Unbeaten New Zealand has an even bigger incentive in their game on Wednesday at Birmingham's raucous Edgbaston ground. A win will move the Black Caps back to the very top of the 10-team standings. New Zealand knocked South Africa out of the last two World Cups — the quarterfinals in Dhaka in 2011 and a classic ODI semifinal in Auckland in 2015 where Grant Elliott hit a six off the penultimate ball.