3rd T20I: Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni in list of most runs scored by captains in T20Is

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli has now climbed to third position in the list of most runs scored by a captain in the shortest format of the game.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap, as he went past former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to score most runs as skipper in the shortest format of the game from the country. He achieved the feat in the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. Kohli is now the third-highest scoring captain in T20Is.

Kohli, who was out for 45 and 11 in the first two T20Is, needed 25 runs to go past Dhoni and he did so in the 16th over to rise to No.3 in the list of most runs scored in T20I cricket as a captain.

The 31-year-old now trails South Africa's Faf du Plessis in the list, who has 1273 runs to his name. Second is New Zealand's Kane Williamson with 1,134 runs. Dhoni has 1,112 runs from 72 matches as captain.

The Team India captain also became the fastest to score 11,000 runs as captain during the Australia ODIs and was the second India skipper to score 1,000 runs as captain in T20Is against Sri Lanka during the three-match T20I series prior to it.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket with 2,745 runs prior to the match from 80 games with Rohit Sharma (2648 runs from 106 matches) and Martin Guptill (2499 runs from 85 matches) following him in the list.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also became the fourth Indian to score 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket, joining Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list.

India are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match series against New Zealand.