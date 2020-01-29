Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 3rd T20I: Another Super Over heartbreak for New Zealand as Rohit's heroics secure thrilling win for India

Team India registered a thrilling victory in the third T20I via a Super Over to clinch the five-match series in Hamilton. It was another Super Over heartbreak for the Kiwis as Kane Williamson's splendid 95-run knock couldn't steer the side to victory in the game.

With 9 runs to defend in the final over, Shami forced a tie even after conceding a six on the first ball of the innings. Shami eventually dismissed Williamson, and secured two dot balls against Tim Seifert, before dismissing Ross Taylor on the final delivery of the innings.

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17 runs, with Williamson top-scoring once again for the side. Jasprit Bumrah's poor outing continued in the Super Over as he conceded a six and a four off two successive deliveries to Williamson, before being hit for a four by Martin Guptill on the final delivery.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were the batsmen from India for the chase, and the Indian vice-captain was the star of the Super Over. After a considerably poor start where India could score only 8 runs off the first four balls, Rohit slammed two sixes off the final two deliveries to steer India to an incredible win.