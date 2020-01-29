3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to score 10,000 international runs as opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma achieved another incredible feat during the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand.

India's Rohit Sharma became the fourth cricketer from the country to reach 10,000-run mark in international cricket as an opener. He achieved the feat during the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are the other three Indian batsmen to have achieved the feat.

Rohit reached the mark in the 6th over of the innings, slamming a six to achieve the record.

The Indian vice-captain in limited-overs format made his debut primarily as a middle-order batsman in 2007, but was promoted as an opener in 2013 ahead of the Champions Trophy in England, where he impressed with his performances and cemented a spot in the playing XI.

As an opener, Rohit has played in 77 T20Is, scoring 2326* runs. In ODIs, the Indian vice-captain has scored 7148 runs in 140 matches while opening the innings at an impressive average of 58.11. He also holds the current record for the highest individual score in the fifty-over format (264) - which he slammed as an opener against Sri Lanka.

Last year, the 32-year-old Mumbai batsman was experimented as an opener for the first time in the longest format of the game, and slammed centuries in both the innings in his first Test while opening the batting.

In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Rohit failed in the first two matches, registering scores of 7 and 8 respectively. However, he made an excellent comeback in the third game of the series, slamming his half-century in only 23 deliveries.

India lead the series 2-0, and will take an unassailable lead in the series with a victory in Hamilton.