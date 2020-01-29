3rd T20I: Kane Williamson's 95 go in vain as New Zealand lose another Super Over

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson slammed his highest score in T20Is, but couldn't steer his side to victory.

Kane Williamson slammed his highest T20I score, but couldn't guide his side to victory in the third T20I of the five-match series in Hamilton. The New Zealand captain scored 95 off just 48 balls, but the Kiwis faced another loss after the match ended in a tie.

After Martin Guptill (31) and Colin Munro (14) departed in quick succession in the run-chase, Williamson held one end as he dealt in boundaries consistently to keep the scoreboard ticking. Williamson scored 26 of the 36-run partnership with Mitchell Santner for the third wicket, and scored 44 runs in the 49-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme.

In his onslaught on the Indian bowling attack, Williamson hit 8 fours and 6 sixes.

In an important 17th over of the innings from Jasprit Bumrah, Williamson slammed India's premier pacer for three consecutive fours - completely taking the pressure off his partner Ross Taylor.

As he steered New Zealand closer to victory, he ran quick doubles alongside Taylor to frustrate the Indian bowling attack. However, Mohammed Shami dismissed him in the final over of the match and held New Zealand to a tie.

Eventually, Rohit Sharma's two stunning sixes off the final two deliveries during the 18-run chase in the Super Over guided India to victory.

With his 95-run innings, Williamson has also reached closer to South Africa's Faf du Plessis for most runs as captain in T20Is. Du Plessis has scored 1,273 runs as the skipper for the side in T20Is, while Williamson is now at 1,243 runs.

In the same game, Virat Kohli also became the highest run-scorer as captain in T20Is from India, overtaking former captain MS Dhoni. Overall, Kohli is third on the list.