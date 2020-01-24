Friday, January 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma shows brilliant awareness at boundary rope to dismiss Martin Guptill

1st T20I: Rohit Sharma shows brilliant awareness at boundary rope to dismiss Martin Guptill

Rohit Sharma showed brilliant awareness to send Martin Guptill back to pavilion during the first T20I in Auckland.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2020 13:16 IST
rohit sharma, martin guptill, rohit sharma catch, india vs new zealand, ind vs nz, ind vs nz 2020, n
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rohit Sharma showed brilliant awareness to send Martin Guptill back to pavilion during the first T20I in Auckland.

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma showed brilliant awareness on the field to dismiss Martin Guptill during the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. 

Guptill, along with Colin Munro took New Zealand off to a flyer after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field. The side reached 50 in merely 4.3 overs as both the openers smashed the ball all around the park.

However, in the eighth over of the match, it took a great effort from Rohit Sharma to break the opening stand. 

On a short-pitched delivery, Guptill went for a pull but was caught by the Indian vice-captain at deep square-leg. Rohit caught the ball within touching distance of the boundary line and was forced to toss the ball back in the air, before he could finally find a stable position to catch the ball again.

Watch:

Virat Kohli's side arrives in New Zealand on the back of a successful home season, which includes T20I series wins against Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka, and ODI series wins against West Indies and Australia.

This is the first meeting between both the sides since the 2019 World Cup semifinal, where New Zealand emerged victors by 18 runs.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News