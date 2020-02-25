Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's crushing win over India in Wellington hailed as one of the best in its history

New Zealand's emphatic win over India in the first Test of the two-match Test series in Wellington has been termed as one of the best-ever in their history. India failed to adapt to the conditions in New Zealand and crusied home to a 10-wicket victory at Basin Reserve on Monday as the visitors and the top team in the World Test Championship lost within the first four days of the game.

"Rare are the Tests in which the Black Caps beat the world's number one Test side. "To do so against a team who had won seven straight Tests, each by a massive margin, makes it even more impressive," the New Zealand Herald's Niall Anderson wrote.

Ian Anderson of Stuff.co.nz also pointed out that New Zealand were "beaten and broken" coming into the Test series after being humbled 3-0 in their preceeding Test series against Australia. He also added that five of the current team were serious contenders to make an all-time New Zealand top XI -- Trent Boult and Tim Southee, wicketkeeper BJ Watling, plus batters Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Former New Zealand player and coach Craig McMillan also hailed the "nearly unplayable" pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

"When the ball's swinging, and it did for most of that Wellington Test, Boult and Southee are geniuses," he told Radio Sport.

He also added that it wasn't the pitch that resulted in India's downfall but their inability to make adjustments.

"They didn't make any adjustments in the way they played, they threw their hands at the ball like they do in India. When the ball doesn't bounce above knee high you can get away with some of those shots -- in New Zealand you don't," he said.

For him, Overall, it was "a terrific performance" from the Black Caps.

"I haven't seen India, the number one Test side in the world, dismantled like they were over those four days in Wellington," he said.

If New Zealand win at Christchurch as well, they will complete a rare Test sweep over India. Before this, New Zealand whitewashed a two-Test series at home in December 2002.