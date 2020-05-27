New Zealand Cricket to cut jobs by 10-15 per cent to cope with economic fallout of COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White

New Zealand Cricket is looking to shed around 10 to 15 per cent of its staff and save NZ$ 6 million in operation costs as it copes with the "challenges" posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Executive David White said on Wednesday.

NZC's cost-cutting measures would allow the cricket board to keep the same level of funding for the six major associations, districts and clubs, and also avoid cutting the men's and women's domestic calendar, said White.

"We have our priorities for the year which we're not compromising and we're investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5m is staff," White was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

White assured that the players and management would not be affected by the cost-cutting measures and the players' annual retainers will be as forecast for the coming season.

NZC is expecting "significant reduction" in revenues for the current financial year compared to 2018-19 with the global health crisis forcing a cricket shutdown and also putting doubt on the international calendar.

There are speculations that the T20 World Cup will be postponed due to the travel restrictions in place in Australia to contain the virus.

New Zealand is likely to host Australia amid a trans-Tasman bubble in November, in all likelihood, behind closed doors. The country is also scheduled to host the Women's World Cup in February-March next year.

"It's a really challenging situation and we've just got to work through it the best we can to ensure NZ Cricket remains strong and viable, and all our members do as well," White said.

Cricket Australia has already stood down 80 per cent of its staff and is facing losses worth more than 300 million Australian dollars if India doesn't tour Down Under in the summer.

