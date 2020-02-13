Image Source : IPLT20.COM New Decade, New RCB: Bangalore franchise set to make big changes on February 14

The recent social media activities of Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have raised several eyebrows. On Wednesday, RCB changed their display name on all the social media platforms to 'Royal Challengers'. They even deleted their display picture on social media account and removed all the posts on Instagram.

Senior players of team like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to react on the matter which raised further confusion among fans mind.

Meanwhile, On Thursday, RCB twitter handle dropped major hint on the brand makeover of the franchise and probably a new name for the team.

RCB posted "B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S. 14th February, remember the date." In another post they wrote inside the image they wrote, "A NEW TEAM, A NEW DECADE, BUT OUR FIGHTING SPIRIT SHALL NEVER FADE, COME ONE, COME ALL, UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL."

RCB's decision to remove logo and delete posts could be because of their newly announced three-year deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor with the marquee T20 team includes a heavily valued "jersey-front" logo placement -- which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.