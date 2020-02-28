Never too young for cricket: 10-month old kid steals Sachin Tendulkar's heart

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SACHIN TENDULKAR 10-month old kid steals Sachin Tendulkar's heart

10-month old Shresth Mehta has stolen former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's heart after the kid paid a small tribute to the legendary batsman, which was shared by his maternal uncle, Anand Mehta, on Facebook.

"Anand, while sharing a few pictures of Shresth, wrote on Facebook, "Sachin Sir, Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the 'Little Master Blaster' from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew #10Months #Cricket #SachinTendulkar #TheLittleMaster #Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*. Guys, plz share to as many as possible. Our aim is these pictures should be seen by Sachin Sir."

Well, Sachin did see the post and wrote, "Never too young for!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family."

Meanwhile, Sachin was recently part of the Bushfire Bash game, which was played to raise money for the victims of the bushfire incident in Australia. Although he was the coach of Ponting XI, he batted for an over, where he faced Australia's Ellyse Perry, during the innings break. He will next feature for Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series.