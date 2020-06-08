Never thought on lines of competition, we are very good friends: Sanju Samson on equation with Rishabh Pant

Image Source : AP Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson admitted that he never considered himself to be in cmpetition with Rishabh Pant for a spot in the India team before adding that the two are very good friends and even recalled their stunning partnership during an IPL game for Dehi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions.

Samson was recalled for the T20I series against Bangladesh last November amid Pant's struggling performances with the bat. Despite not managing to get into the playing XI, Samson was dropped for the following West Indies series and later added for the Sri Lanka contest at home. In fact, he even managed to play one match where he scored six runs off two balls. And scored 2 and 8 in two games in New Zealand.

“I think it all depends on the team combination. I never thought about all these lines (competition with Rishabh Pant). As a cricketer when you’re competing or when you’re trying to get into a sport, if you have an eye on other players - I don’t think that’s the way to play your cricket,” Samson was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“Rishabh and I started playing for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and we spent a lot of time together. We are really good friends. He is a talented player. We really enjoyed playing together. I’ve played a lot of innings with him.”

He then recalled their stunning partnership in IPL 2017 against Gujarat Lions in Delhi where he scored 61 off 31 and Pant smashed 97* in 43 deliveries.

“I remember one match we played for Delhi Daredevils against the Gujarat Lions. We hammered sixes all over the park and chased down 200 plus. I still relish that partnership with Pant,” Samson said.

“Whenever people talk to me about my competition with Pant, I like to think about me and him playing together. Not just play, we also have a lot of fun together. I think it will be a really good thing - we are known to dominate bowlers and we have done it in the past as well. So, I always look forward to playing with Pant. I don’t consider myself competing with him,” the Kerala batsman further said.

