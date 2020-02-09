Nepal's Kushal Malla becomes youngest player to score international fifty

Image Source : @ICC TWITTER Nepal's Kushal Malla becomes youngest player to score ODI fifty

Nepal's Kushal Malla became the youngest cricketer to score a fifty in one-day international cricket on Saturday during their game against the United States of America in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Malla achieved the feat at the age of 15 years and 340 days. The previous best was held by Nepal's Rohit Paudel, who scored his half-century at the age of 16 years and 146 days.

Malla scored 50 off 51 balls as Nepal beat USA by 35 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of being the youngest to score a half-century at the age of 16 years and 213 days in Test cricket. He achieved the feat with a score of 59 against Pakistan.