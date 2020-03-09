Neither Virat Kohli, nor Steve Smith, Brian Lara picks KL Rahul as favourite batsman

Image Source : AP IMAGE Indian batsman KL Rahul

In an era which filled with comparisons between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli for the best batsman in the world, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara picked KL Rahul as his favourites batsman. Rahul has been a revelation for India in recent times since he took over the responsibility both as a wicketkeeper and as a middle-order batsman in the limited-overs format.

"Around the world, there are so many amazing batsmen to look at. There is Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. My favourite is K.L. Rahul. Cricket is healthy, the commercial side seems to be pretty good, which is important," Lara said in his interview with Sportstar.

In the recent tour of New Zealand, he made scores of 56, 57*, 27, 39 and 45 in the T20Is and 88*, 4 and 112 in the ODI contest besides impressive fans with his wicketkeeping skills.

"He’s just class. I mean, when you are watching a player, you want to see him play, you want to see great technique, a good aggressive spirit as well. He is a great entertainer, he's a great person to watch bat. This is as simple as that. He's no better batsman than Virat Kohli. Virat is the best batsmen in the world, but it's just the preference of who I like to see bat. No disrespect to anybody else," Lara added.

Bara also opined on Rahul's absence from India's Test squad. Rahul last played Test in the West Indies tour last year and has since not made a comeback despite notable scores in limited-overs cricket.

"I am not involved in Indian cricket. I just know that with his technique and the way I see him bat, he should not have a problem being in any team. So I don't know if it's the lack of scores or whatever the case may be.. that might be his problem, which he has to work out. I don't think anybody should be given too much of a chance because they look good. He's got the ability to play all forms of the game and to secure his place. He should be one of the first names after Virat Kohli in any Indian team. And (for that to happen), he's in charge of that, not the selectors, not any favours or anything. He's in charge of his own destiny," Lara concluded.