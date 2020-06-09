Need clarity before one can plan: BCCI wants quick decision on fate of World T20

Image Source : BCCI Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

The fate of the ICC T20 World Cup, slated to be held between October and November in Australia, is causing quite an issue with the scheduling structure of matches for countries. Especially for India, who are eyeing the slot for staging the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, and hence, BCCI wants the decision on World T20 to be made as soon as possible, a top Indian cricket board official.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss the contingency plans during a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts reckons that the window was under "very high risk".

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal opines that ICC should announce the fate of T20 World Cup immediately and not drag the issue.

“Because one would need clarity before one can plan,” he told Reuters. “We’d see how it unfolds.”

If World T20 gets postponed, BCCI would have the entire October-November slot for IPL 2020. Moreover, it is likely that the three-match T20I series against Australia, slated to be held ahead of the World T20, get postponed or cancelled.

There is also speculation that World T20 could be shifted to 2021 which would imply that next year's edition, scheduled to be held in India, would be shifted to 2022.

“I’m not privy to any such discussion which may have happened in ICC,” Dhumal said.

“But first they would have to announce whether they are having this year’s World Cup or not. Once they confirm, then only one can work on that.”

