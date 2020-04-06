Exclusive | Not worried about IPL right now, need to fight coronavirus together first: Navdeep Saini

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini insisted that it is important to keep fit and prepared for the time when cricket returns.

The global outbreak of coronavirus has brought the cricketing action to a standstill. In India, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is also suspended till April 15. It is looking increasingly likely that the tournament will be postponed further due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Indian pace bowler Navdeep Saini opened up on how he is coping up with no cricketing action. He also talked about the IPL, insisting that the priority -- right now -- is to defeat the coronavirus.

"I'm not too worried about the IPL at the moment," said Saini.

"Given the situation all around the globe, it's fine even if the IPL doesn't take place. We're not worried about it, we need to come together in the fight against coronavirus first."

With no cricket, Saini is working on his fitness at home.

"I work out at my home and practice with a tennis ball so I can maintain my rhythm. I'm also taking proper care of my diet," said Saini.

While the future of IPL still hangs in the balance, there have also been discussions over the possibility of T20 World Cup being postponed. While the organizers are confident that the tournament will take place as per the schedule, the lack of cricket could hamper the preparations. How is Saini viewing it all?

"We're not the only ones affected by it - all the countries are facing the problem. As cricketers, we know how we can prepare best even when we have to stay inside.

"It is important to stay at home right now. The cricket is bound to return, so I'm keeping myself fit and prepared for that time," concluded Saini.

