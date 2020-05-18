Nathan Lyon best spinner in the world at the moment, says Ashton Agar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Calling Nathan Lyon the 'best spinner in the world' at the moment, Ashton Agar insisted that he's biding his time to make the most of his opportunities.

Australia spinner Ashton Agar feels compatriot Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world in Test cricket presently so he will have to bide his time and be ready whenever opportunity comes knocking on his door.

Agar stated he will have to keep performing in Australia's premier domestic competition, Sheffield Shield, and make the second spot, behind Lyon, as his own.

"To play consistent Test cricket, you need to have a really good idea of how to go about your bowling over a long period of time," Agar said during an online conference in a video uploaded on ESPNcricinfo.

"And like I said, you have to practise that in games, day in, day out, in Sheffield cricket... take wickets, put yourself in the best position you can be to be the second spinner at the moment because Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world in my eyes, especially in red-ball cricket.

"So just to put yourself in a strong position to be the second spinner is the key."

Agar has so far played four Tests, 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is in which he has scalped 9,10 and 25 wickets respectively.

Earlier, during a online chat session, out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh also paid rich tributes to Lyon but he referred to compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the longest format in contemporary times.

"All I want to say is that you are the best off-spinner who is presently playing the game." Harbhajan told Ashwin in ‘Reminisence with Ash' show on Instagram.

"You know that I like Nathan Lyon as well. I always put him up there (with the best) as he plays for Australia and it's a very tough place to bowl (for spinners)."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage