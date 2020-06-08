Nasser Hussain, James Anderson engage in hilarious banter over 2002 Brisbane Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In the 2002 Brisbane Test, Nasser Hussain won the toss and opted to bowl - a decision which backfired, as Australia put on 492 in the first innings - eventually winning the game by 384 runs.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain and fast-bowler James Anderson recently left social media users in splits after they engaged in a funny conversation regarding the Gabba Test of the 2002 Ashes Series.

Hussain revealed he was asked to put together top-10 moments featuring England by a sports broadcaster between 1990-2020.

Hussain started by picking England's historic World Cup victory last year, saying he needs nine more such moments. To this, Sky Sports Cricket uploaded a photo of Hussain celebrating his century against India in the NatWest final of 2002.

To this, the former England skipper wrote: "Looking at 8 more now (along with a winking emoticon)."

Anderson took note of this post and joined in the fun by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Hussain's decision to field first had backfired at the Gabba as they lost the match by 384 runs, eventually losing the series 1-4.

Hussain was having none of it as he then uploaded a parody toss video of Anderson and former spinner Graeme Swann where the fast-bowler was seen mimicking Hussain and the latter impersonating Ian Chappell, who was with the broadcasters at the time.

Hussain's post read: "I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning."

55 England cricketers, including James Anderson, have returned to training as they aim to regain fitness ahead of the return of international cricket in July. West Indies are scheduled to take on England in a three-match Test series, which begins on July 8.

