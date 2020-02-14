My valentine for life: Hardik Pandya posts adorable picture with fiancé Natasa Stankovic

Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya with fiancé Natasa Stankovic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday posted an adorable picture with his with fiancé Natasa Stankovic on his social-media account to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Hardik captioned the picture, "My valentine for life."

My valentine for life ❤ pic.twitter.com/tDbZ7gVY5K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 14, 2020

Pandya has been out of cricketing action since September 2019 owing to back issues. He missed the South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka series at home along with the ongoing tour of New Zealand. He was slated to return with India A series in the land of the Kiwis, but was ruled out owing to fitness issues.

The Baroda-based all-rounder was however spotted on Thursday having a gala time with opener Shikhar Dhawan and speed merchant Ishant Sharma during their gymming session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. A day earlier, he was spotted at the nets and he looked smooth with his strokeplay.

"He should take time to come back, 120 per cent. When anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back. It's about how you come back. You have to be patient through that process, and listen to the team, which is around you in terms of support staff,” former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket, had said.

“It's frustrating at times when you're away from the game, but it's very important to stay patient and do the right things, and just control the things which are in your control. It’s about listening to your body, getting 100 per cent and making it sure that you've ticked all the boxes,” he added.