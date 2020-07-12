My role as vice-captain is to be ready with answers if Virat Kohli asks for suggestions: Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday revealed his role as vice-captain of the Indian Test team. He said that generally takes a backseat and allows captain Virat Kohli to take his calls freely, but does have his plans ready in case the skipper asks for suggestions. Rahane also opined that he tries to stay away from getting too involved in the planning.

"Basically, my role as vice-captain is to take the backseat. I don’t get too involved in the proceedings. The captain already has a lot of thoughts in his mind. As a vice-captain, my role is to keep my set of plans ready. Of course, there are times that I give instinctive suggestions but mostly I take the backseat. When Virat needs a suggestion at a point of time, then I should be ready with the answers, that how we should plan at this juncture of the match.

"There is already a lot of things working in the captain’s mind, in terms of which bowler to use, how to set the field. So as a vice-captain, it’s important to analyse the situation and be ready with plans accordingly and support the captain. And be ready with suggestions and solutions whenever he needs some. Quite often you get the feeling that a certain plan might not work, so telling the captain about your thought process and what I think might work in a certain situation," Ajinkya Rahane told in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Rahane also talked about his maiden captaincy stint, back in 2017 during the Dharamsala Test against Australia when Kohli had injured his shoulder. Rahane scored 46 and 38* as India beat the visitors by eight wickets, hence winning the series 2-1.

“Leading India was pretty special for me, particularly in that Test match, which was a crucial one (against Australia in 2017). I had never thought that I would be captaining the team. I was told that I’ll be informed on the eve of the match, maybe because of Virat’s fitness tests, if I’ll be leading the team in the next match,” Rahane said

“So I had no idea if I’ll be the captain in the next match. But then Virat informed that you’ll be leading because I’m not fit enough. Anil bhai [Kumble] was the coach then and he also told me that Virat can’t play so you’ll lead. That moment was very special for me and I couldn’t believe that I would be leading the side. And the series was 1-1 then and to go and win it 2-1, in your first match as a captain was really special for me," Rahane recalled.

