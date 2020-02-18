Image Source : GETTY IMAGES My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old: Tendulkar after winning Laureus award

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years on Monday. Sachin Tendulkar being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after their World Cup triumph at Wankhede Stadium in 2011 was voted the best amongst all the moments at Laureus. The moment was titled 'Carried on the Shoulders of Nation.'

It was Tendulkar's sixth attempt to win the most coveted trophy in World Cricket and after playing more than 21 years, he finally got his hands to the World Cup trophy.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support. I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket".

I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

Accepting the award in Berlin on Monday, Tendulkar said that the iconic moments like these are reminders of "how powerful a sport is" and the magic it brings to lives.

"How many times do you get an event happening in which there are no mixed opinions, no mixed views? Very rarely does the entire country celebrate together, very rarely are there no varied opinions," Tendulkar said.

"Everyone sits together and celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to all our lives. This moment has stayed with me," he added.

A powerful, strong and moving tribute to a room full of sporting legends from @sachin_rt in honour of Nelson Mandela and the incredible power of sport to unite and inspire 👏#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/0z3mNatUFh — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Tennis legend Boris Becker asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend put in perspective how important it was for him to hold that trophy.

“My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party.

“But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that's how my journey began.”

“It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen.”

He also shared the impact the revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela had on him. He met hin when he was just 19 years old.

“His hardship did not affect his leadership. Out of many messages he left, the most important I felt was that sport has got the power to unite everyone.

"Today sitting in this room with so many athletes, some of them did not have everything but they made the best of everything they had. I thank them for inspiring youngsters to pick a sport of their choice and chase their dreams. This trophy belongs to all of us, it's not just about me.”