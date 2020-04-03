Image Source : BCCI "My Indian family": David Warner shares his favourite IPL moment

Destructive Australian opener David Warner revealed his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) moment on Thursday. Warner shared a photo on his Instagram profile and claimed that the 2016 final win was his favourite moment with his Indian family.

In the photo, SRH team looked all pumped lifting their maiden IPL trophy after beating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. SRH captain Warner captioned the picture as: "My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @sunrisershyd."

Earlier, Warner shaved his head to show support for the medical staff who is on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. The medical and security professionals around the globe have been risking lives to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak, which has claimed over 37,000 lives so far.

The 13th edition of IPL has been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus crisis across the globe. IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

Meanwhile, Warner's manager has confirmed that he would go to India for the cash-rich league if IPL is scheduled to take place.

“If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine told The Age.