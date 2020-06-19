Image Source : GETTY IMAGES My family ensured I was never alone: Mohammed Shami opens up on time he felt suicidal

Mohammed Shami opened up on his fight with depression and said he was never left alone with family when he felt suicidal. On June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide after reportedly battling depression for the last six months. Shami said that Sushant was his friend and wish he could have talked to him and know about his mental condition.

The premium fast bowler said that talking to your close ones and counselling is the best way out to fight with depression.

"Depression is a problem that needs attention. It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back. There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counselling is the best way out," Shami told Hindustan Times.

Shami said he was lucky to have the backing of the team's support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players. He further stated that his teammates insisted him to release his anger and frustration out on the field.

Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing. At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field. I was lucky to have the team’s support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My teammates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over.

Earlier, during an Instagram live chat with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Shami revealed that he contemplated committing suicide on three occasions during the time he was recovering from injury after the 2015 World Cup. Shami said that the injury, coupled with the hype over his personal issues worried him at the time.

