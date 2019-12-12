Image Source : AP IMAGE Mumbai win a good confidence booster for all of us: KL Rahul

Team India opener KL Rahul played a blistering knock of 91 runs in 56 balls that laid the foundation of India's 67-run win over West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in third and the final T20I. Rahul shared a 135-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (71) and later he joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli (70*) to rip apart Windies bowling line-up. India posted a mammoth score of 240 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Later the Indian bowlers restricted power pack Windies batting to 173/8 and won the series to clinch the series by 2-1. After the game, Rahul said he just wants to win games for the team.

"I'm not at that stage where I worry about whether I find myself playing in the next tournament. I want to win games for my team and be out there in the middle and enjoy my batting," Rahul told reporters in the post-match conference.

Rahul also said that he loves batting a bouncy track of Wankhede, where he can play his shots much freely.

"I love playing at the Wankhede. Any wicket that has pace and bounce is good for batsmen. Wankhede is one such ground where we get to play our shots freely. The crowd is electric here," Rahul added.

Before the match, India had a poor record of losing T20I while batting first and Rahul felt that Mumbai will be a confidence booster for the team and they will continue to improve.

"We are looking to work on our first innings if whenever we have to bat and start the innings. It is good learning for us in each game we play. We get the opportunity to bat first, we learn something new. Today was a good confidence booster for all of us. We did a lot of things right and hopefully, we continue to do that more often," Rahul said.

Rahul was awarded player of the match for his 91-run innings off 56 balls. He said that it is never easy for batsmen to make a come back in the game as there is pressure in every game.

"Going in and out of the team is never easy for any player. You take a little bit of time to get used to international pressure and there is no opposition where you can walk in and score runs. My process is me being out in the middle and trying to do what I do best. Staying in that rhythm is important for me and I got that opportunity to play first-class cricket and gain some confidence," Rahul said.

India will next lock horns against West Indies in the three-match ODI series starting from December 15.