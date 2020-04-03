Mumbai Police invokes 2011 World Cup-winning moment to highlight fight against COVID-19

Friday, April 03, 2020
     
The Mumbai Police remembered the 2011 World Cup on its ninth anniversary to highlight the fight against coronavirus.

Mumbai Published on: April 03, 2020 16:05 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL

The Mumbai Police remembered the 2011 World Cup on its ninth anniversary to highlight the fight against coronavirus.

The Mumbai Police have drawn comparisons with India's 2011 World Cup win to highlight the importance of sitting at home as the country fights the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the police have posted two different photos of the match-winning shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years, with a tagline that read- "India, let's finish it off in style! #INDvCOVID2020 #TakingOnCorona."

Fight Against Coronavirus

The picture on the left side shows Dhoni hitting the ball. It carries a tagline "2 April, 2011 - we sat at home till India successfully chased its target."

The same picture is posted on the right side, wherein the ball is replaced by coronavirus and the tagline reads- 2 April, 2020: We are sitting at home, waiting for India to chase our target out."

On April 2, 2011, the Indian team led by Dhoni had won the World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the final match held in Mumbai. 

