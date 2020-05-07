Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings? Harbhajan Singh picks his favourite IPL team

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was on Thursday put in a spot after fans asked him his favourite Indian Premier League team. And while offie presently dons the Chennai Super Kings jersey in IPL, he picked Mumbai Indians as his favourite team.

While CSK fans might not be happy with his choice, the veteran did put forth a logical explanation behind his choice.

"I've played 10 years for Mumbai Indians, it is my life. I can never forget the memories I shared their, the crowd, Wankhede Stadium. My heart is with Mumbai Indians. But now I'm with Chennai Super Kings. I'm grateful for the love that I'm getting here. But I will have to chose Mumbai," Harbhajan said during a live chat on Instagram.

Harbhajan was roped in by the four-time IPL winners back in the inaugural season and was part of the team until 2017. In fact, he even led the team in 30 matches before Rohit Sharma was assigned the role. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians had won the Champions League title in 2011.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an interaction with Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan opened up about his initial days at CSK.

He admitted that it was 'strange' when he first donned the CSK jersey, adding that every game against the Dhoni-led side felt like an India-Pakistan match in terms of intensity.

"First time, it was very strange. I was like 'what is this? Is this a dream?'," said Harbhajan.

"Whenever we played against CSK, it was like India-Pakistan, it was a tough game. Then suddenly, I was not wearing blue and wearing yellow was difficult. It was very difficult to get used to."

"Luckily, we played our first match against Mumbai. I was like, 'it was good we got over this match early'. Throughout the first season, it was difficult. After that, we won the trophy. The second season was better," said the spinner.

While Harbhajan lifted the 2018 IPL title with the franchise, the side missed completing a double in 2019 as it lost to Mumbai Indians in the final.

