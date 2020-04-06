Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians have 'slight edge' for Chennai Super Kings: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels Mumbai Indians have come through the ranks in the recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and hold a slight edge over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when one looks at the history of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have won IPL title four times – in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Out of these four times, they have defeated CSK in the final and once Rising Pune Supergiant (2017).

"The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there's been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well," Manjrekar said while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Mumbai Indians have won four, CSK has won three but they have played less IPL. When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, couple of IPL titles to MI," he added.

According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the Mumbai-based franchise have more chances of winning the final than the yellow brigade.

"When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, may be Mumbai Indians have a slight edge," he said.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were originally slated to take on each other on March 29 in IPL 13 opener at the Wankhede. However, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to suspension of the league till April 15 and the chances of the tournament being held in the near future are grim, giving the deteriorating situation due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 100 lives so far in India.