Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians announce IPL 2020 schedule, to play Chennai Super Kings on opening day

Four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2020 campaign on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in a mega clash. MI posted their schedule on their official social media profile on Sunday and it is set to be a 8 PM start and last year's rematch of the final.

The MI-CSK fixture will also be the opneing game of the 2020 season.

Thier next game will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home followed by a return to the Wankhede to host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai's last game of the group stages will be against Bangalore on May 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Mumbai based team will play most of their matches in the evening barring a game against Bangalore on April 5 at the Wankhede.

Get IN! Our title defence begins on March 29 against CSK 🏆💙



👀 Which match are you looking forward to the most?#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ofhnzMdwPD — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 16, 2020

The Rohit Sharma-led franchise will once again be one of the favourites going into the new season following the retention of their core ahead of last year's auction.

Along with the backbone of Rohit, the Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Kireon Pollard, the Mumbai franchise also added some firepower in the form of Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai Singh in the mini acution.