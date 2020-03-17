Image Source : AP IMAGE Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Cricket, PSL 2020: Watch PSL Semifinal 1 live match on D-Sport

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Cricket, PSL 2020: The first semifinal of Pakistan Super League will see Multan Sultans square up against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday. Earlier, in the group stage encounter, Multan Sultans ensured they will finish on top of the Pakistan Super League table after beating a depleted Peshawar Zalmi by three runs on Friday in an empty stadium. With the PSL banning spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak, and foreign players returning home, Peshawar had none of its five overseas players available and fell short in its chase at 151-7. Multan, for which England's James Vince and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw withdrew, struggled to put up 154-6. Here are the details of when and where to watch PSL semifinal 1 live match online and on TV.

Live Streaming Cricket, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal

When is Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal will start on March 7 (Tuesday).

When will Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal match start?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal live cricket match will start at 02.30 PM.

Where is Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal match being played?

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal is being played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal match Today?

You can watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Semifinal live cricket streaming match on D-Sport website in India.

Where can you watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal on D-Sport.

What are the squads for Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Semifinal?

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Adil Amin, Wahab Riaz(c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Aamir Ali

Multan Sultans Squad: Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Shan Masood(c), Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Asad Shafiq, Rohail Nazir, Bilawal Bhatti, Ali Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas