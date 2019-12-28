Image Source : AP MSK Prasad's replacement to be announced soon, hints Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] president Sourav Ganguly announced that there will be no wholesale changes in the national selection committee and only two changes will be made from the current lot. However, he refrained from taking names and added that a decision will be taken soon after speaking to the Cricket Advisory Committee [CAC].

The announcement means the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda will likely be replaced because of them completing their fixed terms. Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh, who have a year left in their term, are set to continue.

However, Ganguly did not take anu names and said it will be announced soon.

"Only two selectors need to be named," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"We will take two or three days to form the CAC. There is no point in throwing up names, because when we approach the players (for CAC), they take a couple of days to respond. We will have an update soon," he added.

The former India capatain also spoke about the proposed four-nation tournament with Australia, England and another team but was quick to add that as things stand, it's difficult to fit it in the current Future Tours Programme [FTP].

"It’s a proposal. Let’s see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament. So, that’s where it stands. We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP. But it’s just a way to create a niche tournament.

We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today, is only bilaterals happening. People want to see a high class tournament and we are attempting to do it. Look at the crowds in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand. So, that’s also one of the reasons. Pink Ball Test was one such effort to generate crowd interest,” Ganguly said.