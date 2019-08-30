MSK Prasad reveals why MS Dhoni is not in squad for T20I series against South Africa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni was not in the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, and chief selector MSK Prasad has given the reason behind the decision.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not figure in the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against South Africa while a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned as the only change in the 15-member squad announced on Thursday.

The absence of Dhoni from the squad raised eyebrows over his future with the Indian cricket team. Various reports suggested that the former Indian captain may call time on his international career after the 2019 World Cup, but Dhoni is yet to confirm his future.

While Rishabh Pant continues to maintain his place in the squad, speculations over Dhoni's role in the Indian team have increased significantly.

India's Chairman of Selectors, MSK Prasad has now revealed the decision to keep the wicketkeeper-batsman out from the T20I series against South Africa. Confirming the reports, Prasad told India Today, "Yes, he was unavailable for selection."

Dhoni earlier opted out of the West Indies tour to engage in a 15-day stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir. However, the 38-year-old's stint came to an end earlier this month.

There was no explanation on the reason behind Dhoni's decision to make himself unavailable for the series.

India will take South Africa on in three T20 internationals, at Dharamsala (September 15), Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22). The series will be followed by a three-match Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship.