MS Dhoni spends 'lawn time' at home amid coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Cricketers are using various ways to keep themselves busy amid the coronavirus lockdown. While some have become more active on social media others have looked up for new hobbies. And on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings revealed what is keeping their skipper, MS Dhoni, busy during the lockdown.

CSK's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Dhoni mowing his lawn at his farmhouse in Ranchi. They captioned the picture saying, "Lawn time, no see! #Thala #WhistlePodu." The picture was originally shared by Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Instagram.

Had the 13th season of the Indian Premier League been unhindered by the novel coronavirus, Dhoni would have by now played his first cricket match since his last appearance back in July 2010 in India's World Cup 2019 semifinal exit against New Zealand. Dhoni has since not been part of India's any limited-overs series.

However, he had begun practicing for IPL 2020 and had even reached Chennai where thousands had arrived at the Chepauk to witness their Thala gearing up for the tournament. But with the suspension of the season until April 15, the camp was dissolved and Dhoni went back home to Ranchi.

