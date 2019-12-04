MS Dhoni seen humming tune of old Hindi song | Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB MS Dhoni seen humming tune of old Hindi song

Mahendra Singh Dhoni took a sabbatical after Indias campaign in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and talk about his retirement or coming back on the field has been making headlines in recent times. Dhoni was seen practising at the nets at the JSCA Stadium here last November and on his comeback he recently said that questions regarding his cricketing future would be answered in January.

Before his return, a video has surfaced where Dhoni can be seen humming the tune of an old Hindi song which was posted by an Instagram user.

"WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK... The very talented Mr Mahi ... @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!! But dis awaaz had to b shared !! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon,' the user wrote.

The fans loved Dhoni's singing and praised the musical side of his personality. Here are some of the comments:

On Wednesday, Dhoni had said that he won't talk about his much-awaited comeback till January. "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," said Dhoni at an event here before questions on his break, which started with India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the World Cup in July, could even be asked.

A day before, India head coach Ravi Shastri had told IANS in an exclusive interview that rather than speculating, one should wait for Dhoni till the Indian Premier League in 2020.