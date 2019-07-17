MS Dhoni's parents want him to retire, says childhood coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni's retirement has been a constant source of debate, and his childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has made a big revelation.

The speculations over MS Dhoni’s retirement have grown considerably during the 2019 World Cup. Various fans and experts, including Sachin Tendulkar were critical of Dhoni’s approach with the bat during the tournament.

While neither MS Dhoni nor the BCCI has provided an update on his future, his childhood coach, Keshav Banerjee has made a revelation.

In an interview with a national media channel, Banerjee revealed that Dhoni’s parents want him to retire.

“Dhoni’s parents told me that the entire media is saying that he should retire, and we feel they’re right. They said we can’t handle this big property anymore’,” Banerjee said.

However, he wants Dhoni to stay for another year.

“You’ve handled it for so long – around 10 to 12 years. You can do it another year,” Banerjee said. He also wants Dhoni to play in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Dhoni played a crucial innings of 50 in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, but couldn’t steer India past the finishing line.

The squad selection for India’s tour to West Indies on July 19 may provide a fairer idea on the former Indian captain’s future with the national side.