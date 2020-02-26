Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni's box jump workout video leaves fans in awe. Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be 38-years-old but his fitness levels remain high and as he prepars for a comeback to professional cricket with the Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League, he has upped his fitness game.

Dhoni is set to lead CSK in IPL 2020, which is starting with Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

And, Dhoni is preparing well for his comeback. A fan page of Dhoni on Wednesday shared a video of Dhoni doing 'Box Jump' -- an exercise which gives speed strength and vertical jumping power. In the exercise, all leg muscles are at work and it strengthens the core using ones own body weight. It also helps in boosting endurance and improve ones cardiovascular health.

With it not being one of the easiest exercies to implement, Dhoni's regime was seen and lauded by fans on Instagram.

Dhoni is training hard now to return to cricket -- from which he has been missing after the World Cup. MSD hasn't played a competitive game after India's osuter from the 2019 World Cup at the hands of New Zealand in July and since then, speculations regarding his retirement have been on.

However, he has left the door open to a comeback and the IPL could be the stepping stone for it ahead of the World T20 in Australia later this year.

Dhoni is set to begin preparations for the IPL in Chennai from March 2.