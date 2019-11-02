When is MS Dhoni retiring? Rohit Sharma has his say on the burning question

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma said he had no idea about MS Dhoni's retirement

If there is anything that the nation wants to know badly, it is when is Mahendra Singh Dhoni hanging up his boots? Dhoni's retirement has been a topic of discussion since India's exit in the World Cup and till date, there have been no answers found. And, the latest to bit the dust when asked about Dhoni, is Rohit Sharma.

Team India's stand-in skipper for the T20I series against Bangladesh was once again asked about MS's retirement plans and he like everyone before had no answer.

"I have no idea. Honestly. I mean... MS Dhoni has been going to so many events, why don't people ask him? What is happening? Are you playing or not? Seriously... I have no idea. If he has not announced, he is still playing I guess," Rohit told The Quint on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

As the new Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] regime led by Sourav Ganguly came in, it was believed there would have been some resolution regarding the uncertainty of Dhoni's future but nothing concrete has been said till now.

While BCCI president Ganguly said that players like Dhoni have the right to decide when to walk away, chief selector MSK Prasad on the day of selecting the team clearly mentioned that the team management is looking to the future with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in mind.

"We are moving on we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," Prasad told reporters following the announcement of the T20I and Test squads for the Bangladesh series.

Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which India lost and were knocked out of the tournament after a sensational run. Since then, Dhoni has taken a self-imposed exile from the game and is yet to return to the limited-overs side.

Dhoni had made himself unavailable for selection following the World Cup as he trained with his regiment in the Territorial Indian Army during his break. However, it is unclear still if he made himself available for the series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The 39-year-old even attended day five of the Ranchi Test versus South Africa, where he was seen talking to Shahbaz Nadeem in the dressing room after India clinched the series 3-0.