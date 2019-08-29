Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav spend National Sports Day playing golf | See photo

Dhoni was sporting a black bandana with his trademark salt-and-pepper stubble holding the golf club in his hand posing for a photo with Kedar and two others.

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 17:10 IST
Image Source : @JADHAVKEDAR/TWITTER

MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav spend National Sports Day playing golf | See photo

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni spent the national sports day in the United States playing golf with teammate Kedar Jadhav.

Dhoni was sporting a black bandana with his trademark salt-and-pepper stubble holding the golf club in his hand posing for a photo with Kedar and two others.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Kedar posted a photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "Happy #NationalSportsDay to all of you. Remembering Dhyanchand Ji, the wizard of hockey... #nationalsportsday." 

Happy #NationalSportsDay to all of you. Remembering Dhyanchand Ji, the wizard of hockey... #nationalsportsday 🏏 🎾 ⚽️ 🏋🏻‍♂️ 🚲 🏃‍♂️

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has taken a two-month break from cricket, while Kedar Jadhav, who is not a part of India Test team structure joined him in the US.

Meanwhile, there is still some uncertainty over MS Dhoni's selection dilemma over Indian next T20I series against South Africa starting September 15 in Dharamsala.

The team for the series is expected to be picked on September 4. The remaining two games will be played at Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

In all likelihood, the squad that blanked West Indies 3-0 is likely to be retained (subject to fitness) and the selection committee wants to continue building towards World T20 in Australia in October 2020.

