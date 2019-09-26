Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli in list of most admired men in India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni emerged as the most admired man ahead of Virat Kohli in India, according to a survey carried out by YouGov.

Dhoni scored 8.58 per cent, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi (15.66%). Ratan Tata (8.02%), Barrack Obama (7.36%) and Bill Gates (6.96%) were third, fourth and fifth.

Kohli finished seventh with 4.46 per cent while Sachin Tendulkar finished sixth with 5.81 per cent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also made the list but much below compared to Dhoni and PM Modi. Whiile the Portuguese and Juventus striker scored 2.95 per cent while recently crowned FIFA Best men's player of the year gathered 2.32 per cent.

In terms of women, six-time World Championships gold medallist Mary Kom got 10.36 per cent and she became the only person from the sports fraternity to make the list.

In terms of world figures, Bill Gates is the most admired man while Angelina Jolie and Michelle Obama are the leaders in the list of most admired women.