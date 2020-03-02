Image Source : TWITTER : @CHENNAIIPL Thala arrives in den! MS Dhoni reaches Chennai ahead of IPL 2020

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached Chennai on Sunday night ahead of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings franchise was spotted at the airport. CSK also took to Twitter to welcome MS Dhoni in the city and wrote: "THALA DHARISANAM! #WhistlePodu"

CSK will start their IPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season on March 29.

As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9DLo5wpZD3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2020

The 38-year old Dhoni, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation since the ICC 50-over World Cup in June-July last year, will start training at the M A Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

It is expected that Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league from March 2 in Chennai along with Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years had attracted crowds in thousands and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation similar numbers can be expected this time around also.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the auction held in December last.