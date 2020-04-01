Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli didn't support me like Sourav Ganguly did as captain: Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is probably one of the biggest match-winners ever play for the country. Yuvraj was the backbone of India's triumph in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. To become a match-winner support from the captain is always necessary as he is the man to decide the role of a player.

Recently, Yuvraj revealed he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told Sportstar.

The southpaw made his debut under Ganguly's captaincy against Australia in the Champions Trophy in 2000. From thereon, Yuvraj went on to become the best in the business. He represented India in 304 ODIs, out of which, he played 110 games under Ganguly's leadership. While, he played 104 ODIs under MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj also shared his experience when he started his international career.

“I came (in 2000) when there was no IPL. I used to watch my heroes on screen and suddenly I was sitting next to them. I had such respect for them and learnt from them how to behave, how to talk to the media. There was a lot of learning. Today, there are hardly any seniors to guide the players who are mostly the same age,” said Yuvraj.

The 38-year-old, while speaking about the current lockdown, said it was heartbreaking to see so many people die because of coronavirus.

"I think this has its advantages and disadvantages. It's heartbreaking to see so many people dying all over the world. It is spreading so fast. People, rather than panicking, should visit the official health sites (WHO and Union Health Ministry) to really understand what the disease is," said Yuvraj.

"In my case of cancer, I was also very scared in the beginning but then I got the right information, went to the right doctor and hospital. Please understand that these government and official health sites will guide you accurately because there is rampant misinformation about the virus on social media. First of all, people need to stop reading (social media) and look for correct information," he added while urging people to stay away from spreading rumours.