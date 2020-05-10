'You are amazing and irreplacable': Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes on Mother's Day

Image Source : VIRAT.KOHLI/SACHIN_RT Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as batting great Sachin Tendulkar led heartwarming wishes from cricket fraternity on Mother's Day.

The world is celebrating Mother's Day today, and the Indian cricketers took to their official social media profiles to convey wishes for their mothers to thank them. In most countries, the occasion is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

Team India captain Virat Kohli, as well as former Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag posted wishes for their mothers on their official social media handles.

Virat, taking to his official Instagram profile, posted two pictures with the caption, "Happy mother's day."

Tendulkar, meanwhile, wrote, "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai."

The Indian batting great also held a call with mothers fighting on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic. He lauded their sacrifice and hard work and also motivated them to stay strong.

Yuvraj Singh posted a rather funny wish. "When u get up in the morning on Mother’s Day and instead of sitting on your toilet seat you sit on her lap and she loves that (emoji for fart) of yours! Love you mommy, my best friend my pillar of strength. wishing all of you a very happy Mother’s Day!"

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, "A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi. Every day is #MothersDay." He also posted a video message on his Twitter profile.

The cricket action is currently at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all cricketers on a forced break, many are taking it to social media to talk about their lives in the sport and beyond.

