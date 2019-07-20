Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mortaza ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka, Tamim to lead Bangladesh

Bangladesh have been dealt a huge blow as their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. In Mortaza's absence, Tamim Iqbal will lead the side.

The pacer picked up a hamstring injury while training, which was later revealed as a grade 1 tear, which has ruled him out of action for at least four weeks, according to the ICC.

Tamim has taken charge before as he led Bangladesh in a one-off Test against New Zealand in 2017, following an injury to then captain Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has declined to name Mortaza's replacement, making them now a 13-member squad than 14. Wicketkeeper-batsman Anamul Haque and spinner Taijul Islam were brought in place of Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das, who have been rested from the tour.

The duo were granted leave following their impressive show in the recently concluded 2019 World Cup.

Bangladesh will be having a three-day camp from July 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The team will leave for Colombo on July 20, a BCB statement said.

Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on July 26.

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shaif Uddin and Mustafizur Rahman.