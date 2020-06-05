Image Source : GETTY IMAGES More of a challenge for fielders than bowlers: Morne Morkel on saliva ban

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel believes that it will be more of a challenge for fielders to not use saliva during a match. The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, said that bowlers will always find a way to swing a ball.

"Before we get to the bowlers, I think the biggest challenge will be on field," Morkel is quoted as saying by SportStar.

"Most of the bowlers nowadays have fantastic skill and are very consistent and I'm sure they will find a new way to make the ball talk."

Banning the usage of saliva to shine the ball is one of the recommendations by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee for the resumption of the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elite cricket around the world has been suspended since March due to the virus.

Another recommendation was playing the sport without fans in stadiums. Morkel said that he hopes fans can be allowed back at some point.

"We are nothing without our fans and supporters," he said.

"Personally, watching a game live is the best way to learn and it also kick-starts the dream in future generations to play at the highest level. Hopefully, when life returns to normal, the supporters will have a real hunger for the game again and support will be strong."

